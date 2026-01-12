The San Antonio Art League & Museum struts its favorite stuff

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A new exhibit opens at the San Antonio Art League & Museum, and it’s not just one artist being displayed.

Vicki Fields is on the board and gives us the backstory for the exhibition.

“I was curator for the current exhibition, which we're calling 'Gems of the Collection' and the Art League has been here in San Antonio since 1912," Fields said. "We are an all-volunteer organization.”

Many art museums collect more than they can display at a given time, and from time-to-time they assemble collections for art shows.

“We have been continuously collecting both as an art league and a museum, from the beginning,” she said. “So we have things that go back to, actually the 1800s into the present day. So we are contemporarily collecting pieces.”

1 of 3 — IMG_4254.jpg Cowboy with Lasso, by Mary Bonner San Antonio Art League And Museum 2 of 3 — IMG_4265.jpg Duvenek at the Studio, Frank Duvenek San Antonio Art League and Museum 3 of 3 — IMG_4248.jpg Portrait of a Boy San Antonio Art League and Museum

Some exhibitions have narrow themes, but this one is actually quite expansive because it’s not limited to one artist, or one media.

“The theme is to be able to show some of the really good pieces that we haven't had the opportunity to show in the past and some of the very significant pieces that we do have in our collection, like the William Merritt Chase and a majority of the Davis collection that we have,” she said.

This is one of several exhibits the league has each year, and this one is their January/February exhibit which will be there until February 19.

“We are including some of the Davis collection paintings in this this exhibition, also some favorite paintings that people have liked over the years, and some special pieces that that don't necessarily come from this region, like the William Merritt Chase, and then tomorrow and we have a Diego Rivera sketch that's also up there,” Fields said.

1 of 3 — IMG_4258.jpg Mary Bonner, Horses San Antonio Art League and Museum 2 of 3 — IMG_4262.jpg San Antonio Art League and Museum 3 of 3 — IMG_4256.jpg Artist Mary Bonner San Antonio Art League and Museum

Those looking for ticket prices for the exhibition may be pleased to note that the exhibition is free.

The San Antonio Art League & Museum is

at 130 King William and admission is free, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.