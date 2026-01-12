© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The San Antonio Art League & Museum struts its favorite stuff

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:13 PM CST
Jose Arpa, "Picking Cotton," 1929
San Antonio Art League and Museum
Jose Arpa, "Picking Cotton," 1929

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A new exhibit opens at the San Antonio Art League & Museum, and it’s not just one artist being displayed.

Vicki Fields is on the board and gives us the backstory for the exhibition.

“I was curator for the current exhibition, which we're calling 'Gems of the Collection' and the Art League has been here in San Antonio since 1912," Fields said. "We are an all-volunteer organization.”

Many art museums collect more than they can display at a given time, and from time-to-time they assemble collections for art shows.

“We have been continuously collecting both as an art league and a museum, from the beginning,” she said. “So we have things that go back to, actually the 1800s into the present day. So we are contemporarily collecting pieces.”

Cowboy with Lasso, by Mary Bonner
1 of 3  — IMG_4254.jpg
Cowboy with Lasso, by Mary Bonner
San Antonio Art League And Museum
Duvenek at the Studio, Frank Duvenek
2 of 3  — IMG_4265.jpg
Duvenek at the Studio, Frank Duvenek
San Antonio Art League and Museum
Portrait of a Boy
3 of 3  — IMG_4248.jpg
Portrait of a Boy
San Antonio Art League and Museum

Some exhibitions have narrow themes, but this one is actually quite expansive because it’s not limited to one artist, or one media.

“The theme is to be able to show some of the really good pieces that we haven't had the opportunity to show in the past and some of the very significant pieces that we do have in our collection, like the William Merritt Chase and a majority of the Davis collection that we have,” she said.

This is one of several exhibits the league has each year, and this one is their January/February exhibit which will be there until February 19.

“We are including some of the Davis collection paintings in this this exhibition, also some favorite paintings that people have liked over the years, and some special pieces that that don't necessarily come from this region, like the William Merritt Chase, and then tomorrow and we have a Diego Rivera sketch that's also up there,” Fields said.

Mary Bonner, Horses
1 of 3  — IMG_4258.jpg
Mary Bonner, Horses
San Antonio Art League and Museum
2 of 3  — IMG_4262.jpg
San Antonio Art League and Museum
Artist Mary Bonner
3 of 3  — IMG_4256.jpg
Artist Mary Bonner
San Antonio Art League and Museum

Those looking for ticket prices for the exhibition may be pleased to note that the exhibition is free.

The San Antonio Art League & Museum is
at 130 King William and admission is free, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPR
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan