Three places in San Antonio to relax during the holidays
San Antonio really can put on a show for the holidays. Few places can match the lights hanging from the Cypress trees, reflected on the San Antonio River. But the stress of going down to the spot, plus finding parking, can be a real hassle. Here, however, are three places that are really easy to get to — and parking is free.
To start, the Japanese Tea Garden’s 11 acres are some of the city’s most beautiful. Brackenridge Park’s Mary Jane Verette is CEO, and says in the 19-teens, Parks Commissioner Ray Lambert had an idea:
“It was his concept to develop the rock quarry into a Japanese style garden for the public.”
With giant koi fish and elaborate landscaping, the Tea Garden is incredible.
“The garden is actually open from 7a.m. until 5p.m. daily, but we are extending the hours over the holiday season, because we have completely lit up the entire garden with white lights,” Verette said.
Our next stop is a small but very peaceful park. Ruby City’s Patricia Morales notes the park was created on Ruby City property.
“It is called Chris Park in honor of Christopher Goldsberry, who is Linda Pace's son,” Morales said.
The late Linda Pace came up with the idea of honoring her son on the park’s many benches.
“And on those benches are lines of script that were kind of carved into this, into the benches in Chris' handwriting,” she said.
The shady park also invites children to enjoy one of its fun attributes. But sometimes parents enjoy it, too.
“There is an actual little hill that was built inside the park called Tumble Hill that children and adults alike are welcome to tumble down if they're moved to do so,” Morales said.
Parking is free on Camp Street, and the park is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.
And finally, we head to the Lourdes Grotto and Tepeyac Shrine. Father Richard Hall said this free Grotto is a duplication to the one in France.
“A lot of parishes will have smaller, miniature little grottos of Our Lady of Lourdes, and I've been to some of those, but they’re nothing in comparison to what we have here,” Father Hall said.
Hall said they hold masses and other functions there several times a week, in both Spanish and English.
These three places didn’t have to be built. It took the energy and care of creative, driven people who made what didn’t have to be made, which has made San Antonio a better place.