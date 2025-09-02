© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Selena items going on display for first time ever at Texas State

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:27 PM CDT
Some items showcasing the life and career of Tejano star Selena are on display at the Wittliff at Texas State University.

Some of the items are on exhibit for the first time.

The Wittliff Collections at Texas State has opened "The Selena Effect" through December 6th.

Three decades after the death of the Grammy winner, she remains a cultural icon.

There are original Selena fashion sketches, outfits, and fashion accessories, and photographs of her by renowned photographers.

More information about the Selena exhibit can be found here: The Selena Effect: The Wittliff Collections

The Wittliff is a renowned resource for Selena related research.

