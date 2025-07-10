From gr*pists to nip nops, how self-censorship shapes the language of TikTok

Have you noticed people using terms like "unalive" and "pew pews" on social media? There's a reason for that: some people are changing the way they speak on TikTok and other social media platforms to bypass what they think are algorithm blocks. For some users, it's a fun game - but for others, self-censoring certain words crucial to being able to share their lived experience and get views.

On this episode of Code Switch, host B.A. Parker talks to Dr. Kendra Calhoun, a linguistic anthropologist and sociocultural linguist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Christian Divyne, a TikTok content creator focused on race issues.

