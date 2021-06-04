City Of San Antonio Unveils Official Fiesta Medal

The San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture has released the city's official 2021 Fiesta medal which celebrate the latest public art installation of the Bloom sculpture series by San Antonio Artist Leticia Huerta.

Two versions of the medal were created to model each of the native flowers represented in the Bloom installation at the River Walk Public Art Garden, located near the intersection of Market and Alamo Streets, a yellow Columbine and a purple and yellow Lantana.

The medals will be available to San Antonians for free during ten giveaway events.

“As a city, we are returning to normal and truly flourishing, which makes the Bloom sculptures a perfect fit to be featured as the City of San Antonio’s Official Fiesta Medal,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Enjoying public art is a way for people to connect and showcase San Antonio’s vibrant and diverse multicultural landscape, a concept very much in line with the spirit of Fiesta.”

When completed in the summer of 2022, there will be a total of seven San Antonio parks in which 18 Bloom flowers can be found.

The medal giveaways will be held at public art locations throughout the city on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Sebastian Sculptures at Mission Marquee Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m., Council District 3

Friday, June 11, 2021 – River Walk Public Art Garden on Market Street starting at 6 p.m., Council District 1

Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Open Hand, Open Mind, Open Heart at Pittman-Sullivan Park stating at 11 a.m., Council District 2

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Najo Jām at Comanche Lookout Park starting at 8:30 a.m., Council District 10

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Soccer Ball at Culebra Park starting at 9 a.m., Council District 6

Monday, June 14, 2021 – Sotol Duet at Panther Springs Park starting at 3 p.m., Council District 8

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Midden Mound Wickiups at Pearsall Park, starting at 5 p.m., Council District 4

Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Innature at the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park starting at 2:30 p.m., Council District 9

Friday, June 18, 2021 – Spineway at Woodlawn Lake Park starting at noon, Council District 7

Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Aguas Onduladas at Elmendorf Lake Park starting at 9 a.m., Council District 5

The medals will also be made available through the city's Donate to the Arts program. Any contributors donating $20 or more will be mailed one while supplies last.

Fiesta events across the city run from June 17 through June 27. Two major parades have been canceled due to the pandemic, the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades.

