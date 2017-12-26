NYC's Indie Rock Scene Spawned A Post-9/11 Rock 'N' Roll Renaissance

This interview originally aired on September 4, 2017.

A wave of uncertainty in America after the events of September 11, 2001, coincided with a time in New York City when rock 'n' roll was struggling to find its place. The years following led to a rebirth of the rock genre as we know it.

Music journalist Lizzy Goodman makes this case in her book, "Meet Me In The Bathroom," named for a song by The Strokes, from the band's sophomore album, "Room on Fire."

Goodman, an insider in NYC's rock 'n' roll scene, compiles interviews with over 150 musicians, journalists and industry icons in a compelling oral history. She highlights personal stories from artists like Ryan Adams and bands like Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as the genre evolved over the first decade of the 21st century.

How did the Internet and technology affect the business model of rock 'n' roll? What changed in the new millennium for modern music?

Guest: Lizzy Goodman, music journalist and author of "Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011"