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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

Trump announces planned Iran war peace talks, Tehran signals it may boycott negotiations amid ongoing U.S. naval pressure, businesses can now apply for Trump tariff refunds.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin