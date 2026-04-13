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Congress returns to Washington with lengthy to-do list

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Michel Martin
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

Congress returns this week after a two-week recess and they have a long to-do list.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin