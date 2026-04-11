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Saturday Sports: The Masters; NCAA men's hockey tournament; NBA playoffs

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published April 11, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

NPR's Scott Simon and reporter Michele Steele discuss the Masters and the NCAA men's hockey tournament, and preview the NBA playoffs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon