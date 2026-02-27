The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo enters its final weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has started its final weekend on the grounds of Freeman Coliseum.

Saying goodbye can be hard. But you still have a little time to enjoy the stock show and the rodeo before it all comes to an end on Sunday.

One of the big attractions is the Shops at the Rodeo in Expo Halls A and B. There are all sorts of western inspired clothing, hats, boots, leather goods, and jewelry for sale.

And if you have never looked good in a cowboy hat, Heads or Tails Hats may be able to steam one into shape right on the spot to make you look like a natural cowboy or cowgirl.

Billy Treadwell works for the company based in Haskell, north of Abilene. This vendor has participated at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for a quarter of a century.

"The best thing to do is come on out and let us go through and kind of go through it and kind of visit with you about the fit of the hat, the color you want, the style you do," he said. "If you're rodeoing, ranching, just going out dancing, or going to dinner."

There's still some time to take in professional rodeo competitions, livestock competitions, the carnival grounds, and exhibits and the rodeo concert series, including an appearance by The Droptines after noon on Saturday.

The gates on the stock show and rodeo grounds close at 8 p.m. on Sunday.