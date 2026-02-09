Land clearing starts at Guajolote Ranch, northwest of San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Lennar Corp. has begun land clearing operations for the Guajolote Ranch residential development northwest of San Antonio, destroying heritage oaks and other sensitive features, according to opponents.

“Our neighbors are in shock,” said Michael Schick, whose home backs up to the destruction taking place. “I’m speechless. We all feel violated.”

The Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance said its battle continues against the development. A district court review of Lennar’s wastewater permit is pending.

“We will fight as long as it takes to see this halted, and what’s left of the ranch conserved,” said Randy Neumann, chair of the steering committee of the alliance, a nonprofit neighborhood group recognized by the city of San Antonio, and representing residents in a wide corridor along Scenic Loop, from Bandera Road to past Babcock Road.

The San Antonio City Council last week rejected Lennar's plans for a municipal utility district to serve the development.

The alliance reports it's not clear at the moment if Lennar is moving ahead with fewer homes on septic tanks, at least initially, or still is pursuing a full development of 2,900 homes with a wastewater treatment plant — and even if it intends to pursue a MUD with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, according to a news release from the alliance.

Lennar intends to build a $13 million wastewater treatment plant to serve the development. The alliance said that facility would release an average of one million gallons a day of treated effluent onto the sensitive Balcones Fault Zone, and potentially into Helotes Creek.

Texas Public Radio asked Lennar to respond to the allegations posed by the alliance but did not receive an immediate response.