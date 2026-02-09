Epstein co-conspirator refuses to answer questions during congressional deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a virtual deposition before congressional lawmakers on Monday.

Meanwhile, fallout from the recently released Epstein files continues, as world leaders in the United Kingdom and Norway face accountability for their apparent ties to Epstein.

Investigative journalist Vicky Ward joins host Robin Young.

