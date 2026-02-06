© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clifton Chenier remembered as the king of Zydeco

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:09 AM CST
Clifton Chenier. (Photo by Reed and Susan Erskine. Courtesy Ralph Rinzler Folklife Archives and Collections, Smithsonian Institution)
Photo by Reed and Susan Erskine. Courtesy Ralph Rinzler Folklife Archives and Collections, Smithsonian Institution
Clifton Chenier. (Photo by Reed and Susan Erskine. Courtesy Ralph Rinzler Folklife Archives and Collections, Smithsonian Institution)

Clifton Chenier is known as the King of Zydeco. He was a pioneering accordion player who melded Black Creole dance music from southwest Louisiana and east Texas with rhythm and blues.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with CJ Chenier, Clifton Chenier’s son who’s also a musician, and Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, about the new box set “Clifton Chenier, King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom