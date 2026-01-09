© 2026 Texas Public Radio
NPR/Ipsos poll shows Americans doubt U.S. role as global moral leader

By Jackie Northam,
Domenico Montanaro
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:52 PM CST

A new NPR/Ipsos poll released Friday finds Americans still want the U.S. to be a moral leader in the world — but far fewer think it actually is.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
