'Kpop Demon Hunters': Meet the man behind the film's chart-topping soundtrack

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST
(L-R) The singing voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters," REI AMI, EJAE and Audrey Nuna perform onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
(L-R) The singing voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters," REI AMI, EJAE and Audrey Nuna perform onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ian Eisendrath is the man behind the music of the film “KPop Demon Hunters.” As executive music producer of the film, he worked from the story’s conception to make the music stand out and tell a story.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Eisendrath about working with top K-pop performers and producers to create the film’s history-making, chart-topping soundtrack.

