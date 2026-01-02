© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Israel bans Quaker aid group that's worked with Palestinians in Gaza since 1948

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:48 AM CST
A Palestinian woman walks along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Abdel Kareem Hana/AP
A Palestinian woman walks along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

More than three dozen aid organizations will soon be barred from Gaza. The groups refused to meet demands set by the Israeli government by a Jan. 1 deadline.

The American Friends Service Committee is one of those organizations. It said complying with the law would put its Palestinian workers at risk.

We discuss conditions in Gaza amid this aid crackdown with AFSC’s Kerri Kennedy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

