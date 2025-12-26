© 2025 Texas Public Radio
A look at this week's Kwanzaa celebrations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 26, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST

Friday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African American culture culminating in a communal feast called Karamu on Dec. 31.

Chimbuko Tembo, the associate director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what the celebration will entail, specifically this year, and how Kwanzaa has evolved this century.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom