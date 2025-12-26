50 years since original 'Hail Mary' football play

This Sunday marks 50 years since the original iconic Hail Mary football play.

It came at the end of the divisional round match-up between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, when Dallas Quarterback Roger Staubach launched a long throw downfield to Wide Receiver Drew Pearson, who caught the ball and scored a last-minute touchdown to win the game. Staubach said a ‘Hail Mary’ as he threw the ball.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Hall of Fame receiver Pearson to relive the moment.

