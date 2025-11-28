Find the perfect gift for every book worm in your life

As we head into gift-giving season, Here & Now’s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has book gift suggestions.

A holiday book-buying guide, from Traci Thomas

Book suggestions for the father with Alzheimer’s:

For the nonfiction fan who likes big history books on big characters:

Fantasy for adults who liked “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”:

“ The Poppy War” trilogy by R.F. Kuang

trilogy by R.F. Kuang The “ Broken Earth ” trilogy by N. K. Jemisin

” trilogy by N. K. Jemisin Brandon Sanderson as an author in general

Books for a lawyer daughter who needs a break:

Books for a young 13-year-old:

Historical fiction with a lot of action:

