Worth Repeating: Cloud 9

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:55 PM CST

A digital program for the live storytelling event on the theme, Cloud 9 held on November 11, 2025.

The first storyteller is Candelaria Nieves Perez. Candelaria shares a story about her passion and her nerves and how edibles need a little time.
Our next storyteller is Raven Medina. Raven shares a story about finding her happiest moments in a windowless room with a furry soulmate.
Our next storyteller is Rollie Agado. Rollie shares a story about a night he kinda forgot.
Our next storyteller is John Carlson. John shares a story about reaching a new peak with his biggest critic, his mom.
Our next storyteller is Roberto Hofmann. Roberto shares a story about a high that messed with his sense of direction.
Our next storyteller is Victoria Gonzalez. Victoria shares a story about meeting someone special in a very unlikely place.
Our last storyteller is Will Chappell. Will shares a story about what he contests was not an overdose.
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
