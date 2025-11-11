Worth Repeating: Cloud 9 Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published November 11, 2025 at 5:55 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live storytelling event on the theme, Cloud 9 held on November 11, 2025. The first storyteller is Candelaria Nieves Perez. Candelaria shares a story about her passion and her nerves and how edibles need a little time. Our next storyteller is Raven Medina. Raven shares a story about finding her happiest moments in a windowless room with a furry soulmate. Our next storyteller is Rollie Agado. Rollie shares a story about a night he kinda forgot. Our next storyteller is John Carlson. John shares a story about reaching a new peak with his biggest critic, his mom. Our next storyteller is Roberto Hofmann. Roberto shares a story about a high that messed with his sense of direction. Our next storyteller is Victoria Gonzalez. Victoria shares a story about meeting someone special in a very unlikely place. Our last storyteller is Will Chappell. Will shares a story about what he contests was not an overdose.