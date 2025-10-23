Clack Is Back! Car Talk host Ray Magliozzi returns with new material for NPR+

Ray Magliozzi returns to the mic and takes new questions from listeners in bonus episodes available exclusively to NPR+ supporters

October 23, 2025; Washington, D.C. — After years away from the airwaves, Car Talk fans have something to honk about: Ray Magliozzi — better known as "Clack" of the beloved duo Click and Clack — is back, taking calls again in bonus episodes of CarTalk+, available exclusively to NPR+ supporters.

Listen to the trailer: HERE

For decades, Tom and Ray Magliozzi helped listeners diagnose everything from sputtering Subarus to coughing Cadillacs, all while keeping audiences laughing with their trademark banter. Since the show wrapped production, fans have continued to enjoy episodes of The Best of Car Talk and Ray's advice through his newspaper column and the Car Talk website . But now, for the first time in years, listeners can once again call in and talk to Ray directly.

Beginning this month, NPR+ supporters will hear Ray take fresh questions from car owners in a new bonus feature on Car Talk+ . Episodes will be released, in true Car Talk fashion, on what Ray calls a "semi-quasi-regular basis."

"Whenever I can fit it in between my yoga classes, Mahjong games, and mechanics' romance book club meetings," says Ray.

The best part? You can ask Ray a car question yourself by leaving a message at 888-522-5478. If he picks your question, he'll take your call and chat with you about your expiring Explorer or limping Lamborghini. Though we can't promise your car will be in any better shape afterwards, we can promise you a fun time talking to one of NPR's most beloved personalities.

"It's been really fun to talk to listeners again," said Ray after recording the first of these new segments. "I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to answer all their questions. Not correctly, but they all got answers."

A rotating selection of bonus content for NPR+ supporters includes producers' picks of classic Car Talk moments, highlights from Tom's legendary mail segments, and rare archival gems, including early collaborations with Susan Stamberg from Weekend Edition, recorded before Car Talk officially launched. Supporters will also get access to more than 800 original Car Talk episodes.

Sign up for Car Talk+ and join NPR in welcoming Ray back to the driver's seat.

About NPR+

NPR+ is a great way to support mission-driven journalism while getting something great in return (aside from that warm & fuzzy feeling of making a difference). With NPR+, supporters receive podcast perks for over 25 different shows like Fresh Air, Planet Money, Wait Wait... Don't Tell me! and more. Perks include things like sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, archive access, and even early access to select shows. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR App. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .



