Worth Repeating: Startled Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published October 14, 2025 at 4:39 PM CDT Art by Ray TattooedBoy A digital program of the live storytelling event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Seven share their stories on the theme, Startled. The first storyteller is Janet Matthews. Janet shares a story about a day where she knew exactly the right thing to do. Our next storyteller is Gabe Molina. Gabe shares a story about how sometimes grief makes you vulnerable to negative energies. Our next storyteller is Fawn Gray. Fawn shares a story about a night out with her friends, with some uninvited guests. Our next storyteller is Mac McDowell. Mac shares a story about a chance warning that saved a crew. Our next storyteller is Angie Weatherhead. Angie shares a story about a job that came with some ghosts that needed attention. Our next storyteller is Gloria Quesada. Gloria shares a story about a cold blooded family friend. Our last storyteller is John Tuttle. John shares a story about a summer camp that was a little bit more than advertised.