How a young, migrating puffin ended up in someone's Massachusetts backyard

/ Atlantic puffins congregate near their burrows on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the coast of Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

A juvenile puffin blew off course and landed in a backyard in Wrentham, Massachusetts. The bird was taken in by Congress of the Birds, a rescue organization in Rhode Island.

With a nor’easter forecasted, rescuers rushed to release the bird before the storm hit.

Founder and executive director of Congress of the Birds, Sheida Soleimani, joins host Robin Young.

