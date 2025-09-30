A second man has died after Dallas ICE facility shooting, family says

A second man shot outside a Dallas immigration field office last week has died, his family confirmed Tuesday.

Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, died from his injuries after being removed from life support early Tuesday morning, his family told the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family," Stephany Gauffeny said in a statement. "We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone."

Eric Cedillo, an attorney for Gauffeny, told Houston Public Media his wife was able to visit him while he was in the hospital, but had limited visits of two hours twice a day in the presence of an ICE officer because he was still considered to be in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

"She is just dealing with all of this and now dealing with a new reality of unfortunately, what she's going to need to do to take care of her small family in the immediate future," Cedillo said.

Gauffeny is expecting her fifth child in a few days, Cedillp said.

García-Hernández was one of three detainees shot after a man opened fire from a building adjacent to an ICE field office on Sept. 24. The two other victims have since been identified as Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, who died at the scene, and Jose Andres Bordones-Molina. It's unclear if is Bordones-Molina is still in the hospital.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn of Fairview, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on top of an immigration lawyer's building across from the ICE office. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

FBI and ICE officials said during a press conference Thursday several handwritten notes found at Jahn's home revealed he acted alone and preplanned the shooting for months.

Jahn allegedly intended to shoot and terrorize ICE agents and didn't expect to survive the incident, according to Dallas FBI Special Agent Joe Rothrock.

While the shooting was intended to target ICE officers, it's fueled the North Texas immigrant community's fears of being targeted amid anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"This is the 19th death of a detainee during this Trump administration," LULAC CEO Juan Proaño told Houston Public Media. "DHS at the end of the day has a responsibility to maintain these individuals while they're in their detention."

