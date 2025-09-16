Sonali Mehta named Executive Director of NPR Music

September 16, 2025 Washington, D.C. — NPR announced today that Sonali Mehta has been named Executive Director of NPR Music. She will start September 22, and will be based in New York.

Mehta is a music industry professional with extensive experience in the areas of artist partnership, content strategy, and business development. She will be responsible for developing and implementing the overall strategy for NPR Music, including collaboration with NPR's network of music stations; a vision for growth and innovation with the globally-beloved Tiny Desk franchise; and identifying new pathways for further positioning NPR as an essential force in music.

"I'm thrilled to join the incomparable NPR Music team," said Mehta. "NPR's music properties, and the people behind them, serve as a masterclass in moving culture and breaking artists. As a fan of platforms like Tiny Desk, I am so excited to be in the room where it happens. As a person working in the music industry, I feel lucky to have the opportunity to support the programs that have catapulted the careers of so many deserving artists. And as a new hire at NPR, I am eager to learn from such a dedicated, innovative, and passionate team. I very much look forward to supporting the growth of these beloved, culture-defining franchises."

Mehta began her career at YouTube, where during her tenure she worked with over 800 artists to support their music releases and grow their audiences on that influential platform. She provided channel strategy and resources, forged multi-million dollar partnerships, and helped launch internal programs — all in service of supporting artists and their content. Mehta later joined Arista Records on their digital marketing team and executed over 50 global campaigns to promote artist discovery and music consumption. Most recently, she has served as the Chief of Staff at ADA, part of Warner Music Group.

Mehta is proud to advocate for artists and is passionate about their work. She understands and deeply respects NPR's unique place in the cultural landscape and looks forward to advancing its mission.

