What transpired at Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We debrief on President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with NPR’s Greg Myre.

