© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

New Hampshire federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

A federal judge in New Hampshire ruled Thursday to block President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship from taking effect anywhere in the U.S.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court issued a ruling last month limiting judges’ power to issue nationwide injunctions.

Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and law at Slate, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom