Climate change could be great for mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal on the planet, and some of them may be on the rise. At least in Short Wave listener Abigail Krich-Starr's neighborhood in eastern Massachusetts, they are.

"Just being in our backyard each year, in recent years, has become harder and harder," Krich-Starr says. "Last year...we were just getting eaten alive out there."

Abby isn't alone in her corner of the United States. In 2024, the Washington Post published a data analysis showing that in many parts of the US, mosquito season is multiple days, or even weeks, longer than it used to be. Experts say that's a good indicator that many mosquitoes may be thriving in areas they previously didn't.

Boston-area entomologist Doug Bidlack, who traps and surveils mosquitoes for the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project, attributes that shift in certain mosquito populations to warmer, wetter, and more volatile local weather. That weather is linked to climate change.

Ecologists and other entomologists we spoke to say that this increased heat could also alter mosquito behavior, shift their natural habitat, and even change how pathogens incubate and spread inside their bodies.

So how do you protect yourself against the potentially growing masses?

We asked Vivian Zeng, the director of public health for Sudbury, Mass, close to where Krich-Starr lives. She had a few recommendations that apply to everyone:

Assess your risk by checking local mosquito surveillance efforts, like this one for the state of Massachusetts

Consider rescheduling outdoor events happening between dusk and dawn, which is peak biting time for multiple mosquito species

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, weather-permitting, to limit exposed skin

Use an EPA-approved DEET repellent, and/or a permethrin spray for clothing and outdoor gear

This episode is part of Nature Quest, a monthly Short Wave segment that answers listener questions about their local environment.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

