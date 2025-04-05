The Mason bee has become the unsung hero of the honey bee population

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Commercial beekeepers say there are huge die-offs of their bee colonies. Washington State University researchers expect that this year the losses will be between 60 and 75%. Fewer honeybees means fewer crops are pollinated, and that, of course, threatens food production. It's apparently well known in the bee world that honeybees are not particularly good at pollinating. Other bees are more accomplished. David Hunter owns Crown Bees in Woodinville, Washington, and is an evangelist for the native mason bee. Mr. Hunter, thanks for being with us.

DAVID HUNTER: I'm glad to be here.

SIMON: First, let me ask, why are so many honeybees dying off?

HUNTER: There's a lot of stressors that are impacting not only the honeybee, but just worldwide insects. And you could say that the top three would be climate change, and then the lack of habitat where these insects used to live and get their foods. And then probably also at the top of that list would be the chemical onslaughts, whether that's in pesticides or herbicides or various -cides. I think the coalescion (ph) of all of this mess is hurting the entire honeybee industry.

SIMON: With regard to their losses and contribution to agriculture that benefits us all, you don't, I gather, believe the honeybee is actually well-equipped for pollination.

HUNTER: It's a well-used pollinator, but most of the pollen gets stuck to their hind legs. They're very fastidious. Ninety-five percent of the pollen heads back to the hive. The 5% - they have so many numbers in the field. That 5%, that does help pollinate. But when you look at the solitary bee, every female is a queen, and if she's out there buzzing, they're just unsophisticated, belly-flopping into a flower. Pollen is kind of held all over their bodies, next flower, belly-flopping into that flower and most the pollen stays in the flower and in the field.

SIMON: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named the mason bee pollinator of the month.

HUNTER: I've been working alongside them for, oh, about 15 years, and there's been a lot of research that's shown when you add the mason bees to cherries, you're doubling your yield. The gardeners across the country, when they put these bees in their yards, you're just getting more berries and cherries and apples and beans and melons in the summer.

SIMON: I gather your company ships bees all over the country. How does that work?

HUNTER: So we raise our bees in backyards across North America. We help these people raise these little solitary bees in little bee hotels. In the fall, people open their little nesting holes up, and they've got cocoons in their hands. They keep some, share some with friends, and send the rest out here in Washington state. So we then clean them up, put them in bins, and when people want to try these bees out in their yards the next spring, we're putting them in FedEx two-day air envelopes and just mailing cocoons.

SIMON: Wow.

HUNTER: So I just think the importance that people need to realize is everyone can do something about it. In their backyard, can they think through, what is an oasis from a bee's perspective? I have pollen and nectar available from early spring, deep into late summer. I'm trying not to spray chemicals if I can. And then, I've got a bee hotel. That's my industry. You're able to stand in front of this hotel without any fear of getting stung and just watch nature pollinate your yard.

SIMON: David Hunter owns Crown Bees. He's also on the board of directors of the Planet Bee Foundation. Thank you so much, Mr. Hunter. Good luck to you.

HUNTER: Thank you much.

