Little is known about the striped skunk's smellier, spotted cousin. That's changing

Who knew there's such a creature known as the western spotted skunk? Yes, a spotted skunk - turns out we don't know much about this small, oddly cute creature. They weigh 1 to 2 pounds and are about the size of a squirrel. Researchers liken it to a black-and-white tube sock, and it's elusive, at least compared to its more urban cousin, the striped skunk. That's in part because the spotted skunk is nocturnal, with a habitat reaching from British Columbia to New Mexico and from Colorado west to California. And, yeah, they stink, with even more pungence (ph) than striped skunks, by many accounts. Think really strong raw garlic.

But there's been little research on the spotted skunk. That is, until now - thanks to some intrepid researchers from Oregon State University and the U.S. Forest Service, we're learning more about this creature whose population could soon be in peril. Using cans of sardines and cat food, the researchers baited the skunks. Once caught, they tagged the animals with radio collars and tracked their lives for two years, using more than 100 cameras set up across the Cascade mountains.

The goal? - gather data about how the animals adapt to their changing habitat. Small carnivores like skunks are especially vulnerable to environmental changes often caused by human activity. The researchers published their findings in the journal Ecosphere and hope this new data can help stave off population declines like those suffered by the eastern spotted skunk decades ago.

