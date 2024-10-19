Fresh Air Weekend: Pharrell Williams; Riley Keough

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Pharrell wanted to tell his story through Legos — here's why: The animated film Piece By Piece traces Pharrell’s early life as a boy growing up in Virginia Beach and follows his trajectory to a Grammy-winning songwriter, performer and producer.

Elvis’ granddaughter says it was her ‘duty’ to finish Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir: Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was working on a memoir when she died in 2023. Now, her daughter, Riley Keough, has finished and published From Here to the Great Unknown.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

