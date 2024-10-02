A beloved music producer is dying. His clients came to his home for a farewell concert

On a recent Friday afternoon, Adam Abeshouse, one of the world’s leading producers of classical music, lay on his bed in his Westchester, N.Y., home, propped up with pillows, waiting for his pain medicine to kick in. He struggled to talk about his life’s work with a star-studded list of clients, which includes celebrity violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

“I worked very hard for my clients,” the 63-year-old producer said. His breathing was labored. “I was devoted to them. From the devotion to the clients, I developed this theory that the best thing that I could do for my clients is make them feel safe, and loved, and create an atmosphere in the recording session to do their best.”

Last spring, Abeshouse was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. It progressed with devastating speed. In August, his doctors told Abeshouse he had only weeks to live. One of his clients, pianist Lara Downes, organized an at-home concert by the musicians he’d worked so closely with for decades.

Downes, who also hosts a video conversation series with NPR and Classical California, said the musicians wanted to give their beloved producer a chance to share music together one final time.

“Somehow, it worked out that we could all get here today to be together," Downes told NPR. "I feel like it was sort of meant to be. This is Adam’s family and it’s such a gift that we can do this.”

The concert took place in the producer’s state-of-the-art studio, adjacent to his home. Abeshouse, wearing khakis and a bright blue polo shirt, sat listening in a wheelchair a few feet from the performers, flanked by friends and family. He held hands with Maria Abeshouse, his wife of 38 years.

The program opened with solo pieces played by acclaimed pianists Simone Dinnerstein and MacArthur “genius” grant winner Jeremy Denk on a Steinway grand that was built in 1906. Then a Grammy-winning string trio called Time for Three performed an original composition. Next up was pianist Garrick Ohlsson, widely regarded as a leading interpreter of Frédéric Chopin, playing the composer’s Nocturne in C Sharp Minor.

/ Adam Abeshouse's clients joined him at the studio adjacent to his home for a farewell concert. Joshua Bell, first row, from left, Adam Abeshouse, Larisa Martinez and Kevin Puts. And, second row, from left, John-Henry Crawford, Charles Yang, Peter Dugan, Lara Downes, Ranaan Meyer, Garrick Ohlsson, Jeremy Denk, Nicolas Kendall and Simone Dinnerstein.

“He was the first producer I ever worked with who made recording — a pleasure is the wrong word — but a plausible joy,” Ohlsson said after his performance. “He is the most sympathetic human. He’s got the best ears. He’s got the best musical instincts and technological wizardries. And I’ve done maybe 30 CDs with him over the years. And he’s a dear friend and one of the greatest people I’ve ever known.”

Celebrity violinist Joshua Bell brought his rare Stradivarius, crafted in 1713, to play for Abeshouse. He’d flown in from Europe the night before.

“Adam has been both a dear, dear friend and he’s been my producer for the last 20 years,” said Bell. “I’ve spent many hours with him in the studios, sitting next to him, doing a process which is usually excruciating for me — the editing process. But with him, it always became a fun time together. Those moments have been so precious to me.”

Bell accompanied his wife, soprano Larisa Martinez, on a Mendelssohn aria.

Bell noted that Abeshouse is also a classically trained violinist. “And he understands music from a violinist’s perspective," he said. "We just get along so well. He’s become my hero on top of everything, just the way he’s been dealing with his setbacks with such dignity. He’s just one of those people who everybody loves. You never hear an unkind word about Adam Abeshouse.”

Over the course of the concert, nearly a dozen musicians played for Adam Abeshouse. Each one embraced him after performing. At least for one afternoon, joy supplanted pain.

“This is more than I could have ever dreamed,” Abeshouse said. “All these musicians are coming to play for me. It’s kind of a miracle.”

A musical miracle to bid a classical luminary godspeed.

