Rice feeds the world. One farming family is trying to grow it sustainably

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode What we'll eat on a warmer planet

Rice feeds the world—but it uses more water and emits more methane than any other crop. Jim Whitaker and his daughter, Jessica Whitaker Allen, are changing that on their Arkansas family farm.

About Jim Whitaker

Jim Whitaker is a fifth-generation farmer, born and raised in McGehee, Arkansas. He and his family own and operate Trinity Farms and Whitaker Grain, where the Whitakers have been farming since 1890. Jim and his brother have won multiple awards for their progress in sustainable farming.

Over the past year, Whitaker has partnered with the organization AgriCapture to establish a “Climate-Friendly'' certification for rice farming. He now serves on their board. More than 30 farms have now been certified through the program and their rice is sold through Great River Milling.

He is also a member of the Arkansas Rice Farmers Board, Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board, USA Rice Farmers Conservation Committee, USA Rice Sustainability Committee, USA Rice Domestic Promotion Committee, USA Rice Foundation and USA Rice Farmers Board of Directors.

About Jessica Whitaker Allen

Jessica Whitaker Allen is a sustainable rice farmer and conservation coordinator. She is the rice stewardship coordinator at Ducks Unlimited.

Whitaker Allen received a BS in Agriculture Business and Management from the University of Arkansas and her MBA from Arkansas State University. She advocates for sustainable agricultural practices on rice farms in Southeast Arkansas.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

