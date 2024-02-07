Blinken in Israel working to reach ceasefire deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel on Wednesday working to cement a deal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has called for a more than four-month ceasefire that would include the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Israel is not likely to agree to that deal, but there is hope that both parties can agree to a deal to pause fighting, release hostages, and bring aid to Gaza.

Host Robin Young speaks with NPR’S Michele Kelemen about the status of the negotiations.

