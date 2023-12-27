© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Why Native American lacrosse greats may not have a spot in the 2028 Olympics

Published December 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST
Some of the equipment used for lacrosse. (Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images)
Lacrosse, the oldest organized sport in North America, will be played at the 2028 Olympics. It’s generated a lot of excitement, but one of the best teams in the world, the Haudenosaunee, might not be on the field because they are not tied to a country. What does it mean when Native Americans perfected the sport, but might not be able to compete at the Olympics?

Haudenosaunee player Randy Staats joins host Robin Young.

