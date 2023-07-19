© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Why Europe may be 'dangerously unprepared' for rising temperatures

Published July 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Bernat Armangue/AP)
As the world heats up, Europe may be woefully unprepared to deal with the rising temperatures.

A new study from Oxford University finds swaths of Europe “dangerously unprepared” for an increasingly warmer planet.

We hear from Radhika Khosla, associate professor at the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment and one of the co-authors of the study.

