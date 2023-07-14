© 2023 Texas Public Radio
SCOTUS water rights decision makes it hard to get relief from heat waves on Navajo Nation

Published July 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Nikki Cooley, the co-manager of climate change programs at the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, which is a part of Northern Arizona University, about how extreme heat and climate change is affecting Indigenous people. Cooley is a citizen of the Diné (Navajo) Nation.

