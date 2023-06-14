© 2023 Texas Public Radio
California emissions bill aims to hold large companies accountable

Published June 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline. (Adam Lau/AP)
California could become the first state to require big companies to track and disclose greenhouse gas emissions. A new bill aims to improve accountability by providing a clearer picture of the environmental cost of banking at Wells Fargo, or eating a burger from In N’ Out, McDonald’s or Burger King.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears about the legislation from Max Graham, a food and agriculture fellow for our editorial partner, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

