First Republic Bank shares fell again, and investors are concerned

Published April 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

First Republic Bank shares fell again Wednesday on Wall Street, after sinking 50% in trading Thursday. The bank reported it lost more customer deposits than expected during the banking tumult in March, and investors are concerned.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

