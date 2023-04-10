Justice Department investigates leaked Pentagon documents

U.S. military documents, some marked “top secret,” were leaked online. The Justice Department is trying to get to the bottom of the intelligence leak, which includes information about Russia’s war in Ukraine, like where Ukrainian troops are located.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ellen Nakashima, national security reporter for the Washington Post.

