Deadly fungal infection on the rise, new report shows

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

The fungal infection Candida auris, or C. auris, is harmless to most, but deadly to the immunocompromised and elderly. The infection is spreading rapidly through hospitals and long-term care facilities and nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021.

Dr. Meghan Lyman, chief medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mycotic diseases branch, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for more on the fungus and what people should look out for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

