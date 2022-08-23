© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Former Louisville police officer to plead guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor case

Published August 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)
A Louisville Kentucky police officer is pleading guilty to federal charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The officer is charged with lying to get a no-knock search warrant and then lying to obstruct the investigation into Taylor’s death.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with WFPL reporter Roberto Roldan in Louisville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

