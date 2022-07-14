© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some who think 2020's election was stolen are going door-to-door to audit the results

CPR News | By Miles Parks,
Bente Birkeland
Published July 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT

People who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen are knocking on doors around the country to determine whether people actually voted. The effort is raising concerns about voter intimidation.

Copyright 2022 CPR News

Tags

All Things Considered
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has covered Colorado politics and government since spring of 2006. She loves the variety and challenge of the state capitol beat and talking to people from all walks of life. Bente's work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American PublicMedia's Marketplace, and she was a contributor for WNYC's The Next Big Thing. She has won numerous local and national awards, including best beat reporting from the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Bente grew up in Minnesota and England, and loves skiing, hiking, and is an aspiring cello player. She lives in Lakewood with her husband.
See stories by Bente Birkeland