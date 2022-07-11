BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in U.S.

The virus that leads to COVID-19 is always shifting and mutating. The omicron subvariant BA.5 is now responsible for more than 50% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the highly infectious variant and its role in coronavirus reinfections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.