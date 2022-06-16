Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressuring VP Pence to decertify the election

NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss what House Select Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney calls former President Donald Trump’s “relentless effort” to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, as Trump supporters were attacking the Capitol building.

