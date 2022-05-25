© 2020 Texas Public Radio
How confused, traumatized caregivers can talk to kids about shootings

Published May 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

The senseless violence and death this country is experiencing over and over again is difficult for adults to process.

So how can adults — parents, teachers, caregivers — address the topic with children? How can adults reassure and help kids process events that they can barely comprehend themselves?

Here & Now host Scott Tong talks to Dr. Laurel Williams, professor of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital. She’s also the medical director of the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium.

