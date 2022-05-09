Irish Nationalist Party Sinn Fein wins big in regional elections

The Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has won the most seats in Northern Ireland’s national assembly.

The party, which is the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army and supports a united Ireland, beat the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party.

Katy Hayward, a professor and senior fellow in the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, based at Queen’s University Belfast, explains the symbolism and the significance of Sinn Fein’s historic win.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.