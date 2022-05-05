© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A women's rights attorney's rebuttal to Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion

Published May 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
People hold up cardboard cutout of Supreme Court justices as they protest in reaction to the leak of the US Supreme Court draft abortion ruling on May 3, 2022 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)
A draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked and published this week without a key part of the record: the dissenting opinion.

Supreme Court decisions, unless they are unanimous, are released with dissenting opinions from other justices that attempt to rebut the majority’s arguments.

For just such a rebuttal, host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a women’s rights attorney who argues the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the ’90s reaffirmed Roe.

