Exploring the origins of the Milky Way galaxy

You may be familiar with the interstellar voyages of the crew in the classic TV show “Star Trek.” But here on planet Earth, scientists are exploring the full scope and origins of our own galaxy — the Milky Way.

A new analysis from two astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany gives us a better understanding of the Milky Way’s dramatic early years.

Astronomer Hans-Walter Rix, director at the institute, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

