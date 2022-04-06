What's happening on the ground in Kyiv, Bucha

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to discuss renewed support for Ukraine. And the Biden administration is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia.

Fred Pleitgen, CNN’s senior international correspondent, shares his reporting from Kyiv and the neighboring town of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials say Russian soldiers killed hundreds of civilians.

